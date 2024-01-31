Keke Palmer hints at retirement as son Leo nears 1st birthday

Keke Palmer hinted at calling time on her acting career nearly a year after welcoming her first child.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the 30-year-old actress shared, “I think the timer has started.”

“I think [I haven’t retired] because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner,” she continued, expressing uncertainty at the exact timeline.

The Nope actress, who welcomed her son Leodie “Leo” Andrellton with former boyfriend Darius Jackson in February last year, first made her debut in front of the camera when she was 9.

On her prospective plans to raise her son, Palmer dished on her big plans for Leo away from the limelight.

“I want to raise him to know that if life is a school, get out there and learn,” she noted.

“A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself,” the multi-hyphenate shared, “so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn’t disadvantage them but instead empowers them.”