Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to honour late Kevin Conroy

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League marks Kevin Conroy's last Batman reprisal

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to mark late actor Kevin Conroy’s last appearance as the Caped Crusader.

The actor will be spotted in two more performances in Batman film and television simultaneously, as confirmed by IGN.

Conroy recorded for Bruce Timm’s Batman: Caped Crusader, but it’s still unclear whether the veteran actor exclusively voiced Batman in the upcoming series.

IGN approached Warner Bros. Home Entertainment for word, and is still waiting to hear back. However, Conroy’s publicist straight up declined to comment on the matter.



Speaking of other projects, including Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three, Conroy will be reprising Batman’s role from Batman: The Animated Series.

Kevin is known for his spectacular performance as Batman worldwide. His last appearance as Arkham Batman in Kill the Justice League is set to mark his final goodbye to all the Batman lovers.

Rumour has it, one of the scenes from the show bid farewell to the late actor’s time as Batman. Fans can enjoy at least one Conroy reprisal before Batman moves on to the next chapter.