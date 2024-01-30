Dolly Parton reveals what makes Dollywood Theme Park so special

Dolly Parton reflects on Dollywood Theme Park inspiration

Dolly Parton has recently revealed what makes Dollywood Theme Park so special.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the musician, who is also an honouree for National Geographic’s 2024 Travellers of the Year, opened up about her love for theme park’s landscape.

“Well, we’re lucky to be in the part of the world that I believe is just absolutely the most perfect place that God has created, so we just look outside the window and those big, beautiful Smoky Mountains provide all the inspiration we could ever dream of finding,” said the 78-year-old.

Parton explained, “The Smokies—and the wonderful people who work here—are what make Dollywood so different than many of the other theme parks around the world.”

“We’re right on the front porch of the most-visited national park in the country, so we take what God gave us and use it to dream up the big dreams we want our guests to experience while they are here riding rides and making memories,” stated the Jolene singer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton disclosed her love for travelling as well.

Sharing her valuable advice for travellers, the songstress mentioned, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”

“I love travelling on the road because you’re able to see and experience places you might not be able to see when you’re flying over it all,” remarked the songstress.

Parton added, “Flying, of course, gives us an opportunity to visit so many different places that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise, but for me, just taking a good old-fashioned road trip really just gets my mind flowing.”