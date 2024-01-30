Martha Stewart’s former employee makes shocking revelation about cookbook author

Martha Stewart’s former employee speak up after the former releases her cookbook

Martha Stewart’s former catering staffer Sarah Gross has recently blamed Martha for stealing recipe in her 1982 cookbook, Entertaining.



In a first episode of CNN docuseries, The Many Lives of Martha Stewart on Sunday, Sarah revealed she brought her “cranberry nut tart” when she applied for a job at Martha's first cooking business venture, The Market Basket.

Sarah recalled that Martha took the credit for the recipe while promoting her book on TV.

“They became so much part of the repertoire that who knows if she even remembers that it was my recipe,” admitted Sarah.

Earlier, Martha was questioned about her tart and her new recipes at the time of the book’s release.

Martha stated, “Lots of these are recipes that I've been making all my life, and a lot of them are just created for the book.”

Sarah mentioned that her business relationship with Martha ended when the former demanded to be given her due credit for the recipes.

She pointed out, “I was working for Martha, getting paid eight to 10 dollars an hour max. I don't think I ever got paid more than that, and I was doing so much for her.”

“I told Martha that if I was going to be giving my heart and soul, and by that point I felt like I was, that I needed a title. I needed something to call myself in relationship to this business that had been growing in front of me,” recounted Sarah saying to Martha.

Sarah added, “Martha had a vision of where she wanted to go and nothing and nobody was going to get in her way.”

So, she ended her business relations with Martha and established her own catering company, Cabbages & Kings Catering.