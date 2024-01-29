Jessica Biel takes on the Britney Army to support Justin Timberlake’s ‘Selfish’

Justin Timberlake recently faced an avalanche of backlash after ex Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir

Jessica Biel is showing support for her husband Justin Timberlake – even if it means taking on the Britney Army by herself.

Taking to her TikTok, Biel, 41, admitted that she has been unable to stop listening to Timberlake’s new single, Selfish – his first solo music in almost six years.

“POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours,” she wrote over the clip, which showed her going about her day while lip-syncing to her man’s comeback hit.

She captioned the post, “ON REPEAT,” seemingly clapping back at her husband’s critics.

After Timberlake made his musical comeback with Selfish, fans of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears trolled him by streaming Britney’s 2011 song of the same name instead of Justin’s new single, ensuring that Britney’s version climbs back up the charts, surpassing Timberlake’s.

The campaign to undermine Timberlake’s new song follows Spears’ bombshell accusations against the NSYNC frontman in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

Amid other anecdotes from her life, the one that stole headlines across the world was that Timberlake had coerced the Princess of Pop into an abortion when they were dating in the early 2000s.

The Toxic hitmaker further reflected how Timberlak’es breakup song Cry Me a River painted her as a “harlot who'd broken the heart of America’s Golden Boy" after she took the fall for her infidelity, when in reality Timberlake had allegedly also cheated on her.

Amid the backlash, Timberlake and Biel seemingly went into hiding, limiting the comments on their social media to minimise the hate comments.