Martin Short denies dating rumours with Meryl Streep: More inside

Martin Short addresses Meryl Streep dating rumour

Martin Short has recently denied dating rumours with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep



During an appearance on Sunday's episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, Martin clarified, “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends.”

Bill quipped, “Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple,”

“It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,” remarked the host.

Earlier this month, Martin and Meryl sparked dating speculations after they were spotted together at the Golden Globes.

Martin’s spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time that the pair “are just very good friends, nothing more”.



For the unversed, Martin was previously married to Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010. They share three children together.

In a 2019 interview with AARP, Martin mentioned, “Our marriage was a triumph, so it's tough.”

“She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It's, ‘Hey Nan,’ you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids,” stated the actor.

Meanwhile, Meryl officially confirmed her separation from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer in October 2023.