Benny Blanco openly flirts with Selena Gomez amid blooming romance

Benny Blanco is not afraid to show off his affection for his ladylove Selena Gomez.
The 35-year-old record producer left a flirty comment under one of the singer’s latest posts on Instagram.
Gomez exuded confidence as she went make-up free for the trio of photos, posted on the social media on Saturday, Jan. 27.
She was dressed in a cozy plaid top as she took a selfie on a balcony surrounded by greenery. The multi-hyphenate star simply added an earth emoji in the caption.
Blanco shortly became one of the many admirers of the singer in the comments section, dropping three heart-eye emojis.
This is the first time the Hal David Starlight Award inductee expressed his feelings for Gomez in public, after the latter confirmed their romance at the beginning of December.
The Only Murders in the Building actress revealed at the time that they had been dating for the last six months, describing Blanco as the “best thing that’s ever happened to me”.
Since then, the singer frequently shows off her affectionate relationship with the artist on social media; she also brought him as a date at a few award shows held earlier this month.
Princess Kate is currently recovering in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery last week
Taylor Swift cheered on her beau Travis Kelce all the way to Super Bowl after beating Baltimore Ravens
Rihanna previously attended Piéces jaunes Gala in Paris and watcher Lisa performed earlier this week
Catherine, the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery earlier this month
Halle Bailey clapped back at a critic who accused her of gaslighting about her pregnancy
Jonathan Majors was previously fired from the Marvel franchise after being convicted of domestic violence
Nicki Minaj announced ‘Bigfoot’ release days after after Megan Thee Stallion seemingly dissed her in ‘Hiss’
Taylor Swift fueled rumours of Reputation album release with her Chiefs-Raven game outfit