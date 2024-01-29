Benny Blanco openly flirts with Selena Gomez amid blooming romance

Benny Blanco is not afraid to show off his affection for his ladylove Selena Gomez.

The 35-year-old record producer left a flirty comment under one of the singer’s latest posts on Instagram.

Gomez exuded confidence as she went make-up free for the trio of photos, posted on the social media on Saturday, Jan. 27.

She was dressed in a cozy plaid top as she took a selfie on a balcony surrounded by greenery. The multi-hyphenate star simply added an earth emoji in the caption.

Blanco shortly became one of the many admirers of the singer in the comments section, dropping three heart-eye emojis.

Screenshot originally posted by PEOPLE

This is the first time the Hal David Starlight Award inductee expressed his feelings for Gomez in public, after the latter confirmed their romance at the beginning of December.

The Only Murders in the Building actress revealed at the time that they had been dating for the last six months, describing Blanco as the “best thing that’s ever happened to me”.

Since then, the singer frequently shows off her affectionate relationship with the artist on social media; she also brought him as a date at a few award shows held earlier this month.