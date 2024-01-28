Ariana Grande hides under heavy disguise amid growing Ethan Slater backlash

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater started dating in summers 2023 after divorcing their respective spouses

Ariana Grande is trying her best to avoid the cameras as the backlash for her relationship with Ethan Slater continues to grow.

The 30-year-old pop icon – who recently released her new track Yes, And? – was spotted arriving at JFK Saturday.

However, Grande nearly slipped under the radar thanks to her all-covering outfit – which completely concealed her from head-to-toe.

The multi-Grammy winner kept snug in a long, over-sized black coat that almost came all the way to her ankles.

She further kept her face hidden behind a blue face mask.

As for her signature newly-blonde locks, she kept it all neatly tucked in underneath a green cap – its brim lowered to cover the rest of her face as she walked through the airport.



Credit: the Daily Mail

Recently, Grande has been the subject of severe backlash by fans who are accusing her of being a serial “homewrecker” – her most recent alleged victim being her new beau Slater’s ex-wife and baby mama, Lilly Jay, per Page Six.

The pair started dating over the summers last year after divorcing both of their respective spouses.

Amid the backlash, Grande seemingly responded to the hate in her new song, Yes, And?

While some fans praised Grande for standing up for herself, others doubled down on their criticism and Grande’s alleged nonchalant attitude towards the whole situation.

One fan wrote, “this woman is so ugly and nasty. Like you f***ed a whole-a** married man and you’re the victim?” while another noted, “she helped ruin an entire family with a newborn baby and now she wants to play the victim by dissing the internet and press like she wasn’t caught… i can’t stand her.”