Dolly Parton shares major update about forthcoming Broadway musical

Dolly Parton opens up about her upcoming Broadway musical show

Dolly Parton has recently shared major update about her Broadway musical, which is based on her life and career.

“Right now, I'm working on my life story as a musical, and so going on Broadway and opening my show on Broadway, that's been a biggie [goal] in my mind for many, many years,” said Parton in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Grammy winner mentioned, “That'd be the one that I want to make certain I get done while I'm still kicking, while I'm around to stay involved in it.”

Parton also opened up about hosting a Finding Dolly contest, explaining, “We're going to be auditioning and trying to find them through different means.”

The music icon stated, “I think that'll be fun for people, too. You never know where you're going to find them.”

“They may never have been on stage before, or maybe in some local theatre somewhere, but we're going to look for them and that's going to be part of the fun, I think,” she added.

Parton pointed out that she would like to have three performers playing her at different phases of her life, which included “a little Dolly, an earlier years Dolly and an older Dolly”.

Meanwhile, the country musician has been promoting her stage show which showcases her life from earlier days to the stardom over the years.