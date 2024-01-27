Major shift: Kourtney Kardashian 'surprises' fans with wise lifestyle choice

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian has redirected her attention to skincare, opting for a proactive approach over undergoing surgeries, signalling a shift towards embracing natural ageing.

The 44-year-old founder of Lemme has openly acknowledged a past decision to undergo breast implants at the age of 22 but expressed regret about the procedure.

Skincare expert Amish Patel believes that's possibly the only cosmetic work Kourtney has done.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he said: "I don't believe Kourtney has had anything done, and if she has had any dermal filler work, it has been very subtle and natural." Amish suggested Kourtney has focused on creating a "good skincare regime".

He added: "Over the years, her face shows a degree of natural ageing with volume loss to the areas I would expect to see, but her skin looks great, so she clearly looks after her skin with a good skincare regime and healthy lifestyle. She has aged beautifully and naturally without any apparent signs of surgery either."

However, aesthetic surgeon Ramachandran Prasad disagrees and believes Kourtney has undergone some plastic surgery. He told us: "Kourtney looks as though she has had a rhinoplasty and in addition to that a possible face lift or fillers at the very least.

"The breasts definitely look augmented so she has likely had a procedure done there and there is definite evidence of liposuction and body contouring, but I can’t see any evidence of abdominoplasty scarring." Kourtney admitted to having breast implants back in 2011.

"I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before," she told Showbiz Spy. Kourtney has also hit back at trolls who accused her of having "plenty" of plastic surgery.

In the comments of one her Instagram posts, the reality star was accused of having "botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start." Kourtney shot back: "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment."

In January 2022, Kourtney revealed that she had undergone a facial procedure. Speaking in an Instagram video, she said: "I'm here doing my Le Visage Lift Contour." As a tool was pressed against her skin, she added that the process was "like lifting and contouring



