Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shake up Netflix with hint of 'bye felicia'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be sending a mixed message to Netflix as their lucrative deal nears its end. The streaming giant signed the royal couple in 2020, hoping their star power would fuel hit content.



While they delivered a successful docuseries, Harry & Meghan, other projects have fallen short, leaving speculation swirling about the future of their partnership.

Hints of a growing distance have emerged recently. The Sussexes' rare red carpet appearance at a Paramount premiere, amidst Netflix struggles, was interpreted by some as a subtle nudge towards other opportunities. Their silence on future Netflix projects, despite Meghan's vague promises of "exciting" things in the pipeline, only adds to the uncertainty.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has spoken of the couple's partnership with Netflix, saying: "They can turn it around if they come up with some work."

"The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that," Mr Fitzwilliams said on GB News, adding: "So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025. It is rather bewildering their silence."

The Sussexes' appearance at a Paramount premiere has been noted on social media on X. One user wrote: "The fact they flew all the way to Jamaica for a Paramount premiere… I don’t think there is any more Netflix."

Someone else added: "Now would be a good time for Netflix to make their announcement." While a third chimed in and said that they were "giving Netflix the middle finger by inserting themselves in a photo with Paramount CEO."

