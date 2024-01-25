Kendall Jenner's pals 'not convinced' Bad Bunny is 'The One' for model

Kendall Jenner is still testing the waters with beau Bad Bunny, staying true to her “habit of going back to exes.”

The pair reportedly split in early December after dating for nearly a year; however, they ended up reconnecting a few weeks later.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed, “Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes.”



However, they insisted that the couple aren’t officially back together, noting, “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

The insider also claimed that though the skeptical of the model’s friends remain, they “support her and whoever she decides to date if she’s happy”.

“They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it,” they added.

At the time of breakup in December, the source told the outlet: “Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up. They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

“Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”