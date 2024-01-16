Bad Bunny eager to be ‘official’ with Kendall Jenner after split

File Footage

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance is not yet over as they rekindle their love after reuniting in Barbados for New Year’s Eve.

The supermodel, 28, and the rapper, 29, had reportedly broke up in December, less than a year of dating. However, the couple is “reconnecting again,” as the Puerto Rican musician is “keen to win her back,” an insider told the US Sun Monday.

“They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance,” the source told the outlet. “But they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split.”

The pair was spotted vacationing together in the Caribbean to ring in the New Year with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber, via TMZ.

“They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again,” the source dished.

“He's keen to win her back, and although they're taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”

While the couple hasn’t been photographed together since, the insider revealed that they’ve “snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood and hung out in private now [that] they are back in LA.”

The couple first sparked romance rumours in February 2023 when paparazzi caught them leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.