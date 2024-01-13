Kendall Jenner 'afraid' of Bad Bunny's romance: 'She'll end up heartbroken'

Kendall Jenner, who reportedly reunited with Bad Bunny on New Year's Eve, is seemingly afraid of rekindling her romance with the singer.
As per OK! Magazine, an insider claimed that the former lovebirds encounter at the New Year's party "wasn't awkward at all" and "they were really happy to see each other."
The source added, "Bad Bunny is still really into Kendall and would love to keep seeing her," however, "he just wants to have fun."
On the other hand, the supermodel has been careful about getting into a serious relationship with the Puerto Rican rapper.
"Kendall's afraid. She thinks she'll end up heartbroken. So, for now, she and Bad Bunny are just friends," the source shared.
An insider also claimed that the reality TV star's close pals "never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
The source explained, "They want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people."
Kendall and Bunny first sparked dating rumours after being spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February 2023.
Soon after a few months, the former couple reportedly called it quits in December 2023.
