Anne Hathaway abruptly walks off planned photoshoot after a call

Anne Hathaway walked out of a photoshoot, in full hair and makeup, on Tuesday, I solidarity with unionised Condé Nast staffers.

The Devil Wears Prada alum, 41, arrived at the Vanity Fair cover shoot in New York on Tuesday morning, and was in hair and makeup when she was contacted by SAG.

Members of the SAG-AFTRA union joined a one-day walk out in solidarity with Condé Nast. Hathaway was unaware of the work stoppage.

“They hadn’t even started taking photos yet,” a source told Variety. “Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

However, another source told Page Six that the VF shoot was not violating any union guidelines, Moreover, Hathaway and her team had “done their due diligence and were initially OK’d for the shoot.”

The source said that it was “not a dramatic exit,” but the move “caused some confusion.”

Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch announced in November 2023 that the company will lay off upwards of 300 employees and take other cost-reduction measures to improve efficiency.

Among the 400 people walking out, staffers from Vogue, GQ and VF had also joined the picket line.

The Page Six source said that “great care was taken to make sure [the photoshoot] didn’t violate union rules,” and, “everything was above board.”

However, Hathaway was hailed as a hero by the striking workers after she made an about-face on the shoot.