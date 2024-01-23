Rare glimpse inside Heidi Klum's world: Supermodel's family dinner sparks buzz

Heidi Klum, a judge on America's Got Talent, treated fans to a rare glimpse into her life as a mom this week.

The ageless supermodel shared a sweet photo on Instagram showing her enjoying a cosy dinner in New York City with two of her children, 18-year-old son Henry and 19-year-old daughter Leni.

The picture, posted as a carousel on her Instagram page, reveals a heartwarming scene. In the first slide, Klum beams, sandwiched between Henry and Leni at a dimly lit restaurant table. They all smile for the camera, with Leni striking a resemblance to her famous mom.

She captioned the scenes from their night out together with loved face and heart emojis.

The next slide is a cute selfie showing a playful kissy-face pose, showcasing their relaxed familial bond.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans commenting on the rare treat of seeing Klum's private life. "Love seeing you with your kids!" one follower wrote, while another commented, "Such a beautiful family photo! Henry is getting so tall!"

While Klum often shares glamorous shots from her professional life, she tends to keep her family life close to the vest. This candid glimpse into her dinner date with her teenagers offered a refreshing peek into the supermodel's role as a nurturing mother.

Additionally, Klum just posted a photo of herself and her four children, posing at home in a relaxed moment with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.