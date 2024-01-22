Prince William's alleged 'mistress' Rose Hanbury worried about Kate Middleton's health?

Prince William's alleged love interest Rose Hanbury, who's also known as friend of the future Queen, has reportedly inquired after Princess Kate's health.

An insider has claimed: "Kat's Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, have sent their prayers and love to the Princess amid her health worries.



"They are very much concerned and praying for the future Queen's speedy recovery after her abdominal surgery at The London Clinic."

A friend of the family previously claimed that there's never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish, adding that the families are ancient allies of the Crown and they will be there.

Last year in August, The Princess of Wales seemingly teased her husband William as she secretly went to upper-class 24-hour music festival at Norfolk with Hanbury and had fun while spending some time together.



Social media was abuzz with rumours about the future King's connection to Hanbury in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Several photos of William and Rose's alleged affair were also making rounds on internet at the same time.

Lord Cholmondeley married (Sarah) Rose Hanbury, a fashion model, on 24 June 2009.

Kate and Rose's tension rumours swirled in 2019 over the former model's alleged affair with Prince William. At the time, people said Kate was attempting to phase Rose out of her friendship circle.

