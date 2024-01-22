Fire engulfs Peshawar's two-storey building

The video shows a fire engulfing Time Centre Plaza in Peshawar. — Provided by the reporter

PESHAWAR: A huge fire engulfed a shopping centre in Peshawar's Saddar area in the early hours of Monday, Geo News reported citing rescue officials.



The rescue officials said that 26 vehicles including water browsers and 130 firefighters were present at the shopping centre to control the fire. They added that the operation would take some time as the blaze was massive.

The Time Centre Plaza, which is a two-storey building, has about 200 shops including mobile phones, UPS and other electronics shops.



According to the rescue team, the fire engulfed the entire building, causing a loss of millions of rupees. Moreover, the houses that were located near the shopping centre were evacuated.

The rescue officials added that teams from different districts — Khyber, Nowshera, Mardan and Charsadda — were called to the site of the incident to help in the process.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat is overseeing the operation. The rescue team said that the fire destroyed hundreds of shops.

According to the director general of Rescue 1122, about 70% of the fire has been brought under control. "The firefighters are trying to control the fire completely," he said, adding that the intensity of the blaze has reduced.

"The fire keeps erupting because of the batteries inside the plaza," he added.