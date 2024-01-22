Holly Willoughby shares interesting update after 'blossoming in dark times' post

Holly recently shared a poignant post about 'blossoming in dark times'

Holly Willoughby has shared an interesting update with her fans before hosting Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

Getting ready for another week on the stage, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to showcase her elegant ensemble.

She looked dazzling in a stylish maxi dress featuring an animated bow on her shoulder, complementing her look with coordinating pink nails.

The TV presenter captioned her post: 'On Sundays we wear pink! @DancingOnIce 6:30pm on @itv… see you soon'.

Holly recently shared a poignant post about 'blossoming in dark times' after making her TV comeback to the ITV show.

Holly had been absent from screens for more than two months before returning to co-host the ITV skating competition alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly had a break from TV after quitting This Morning in October after she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

After her TV comeback, Holly's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon shared an Instagram post about 'resilience, strength' and 'blossoming in dark times'.

Posting a picture of a moonflower on their Stories, the caption read: 'The moonflower has become a symbol of blossoming in dark times.



'These fragrant, white flowers have evolved over millions of years to open only at night and their ethereal, nocturnal beauty is a powerful symbol of how resilience, strength and growth can flourish during the darkest and most challenging moments.'

According to The Sun, Holly re-shared the post to her own Instagram Stories, alongside the words: 'Even in the dark... she grows... nature is beautiful.'