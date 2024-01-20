Prince Harry appears at 'ease' without Meghan Markle at Aviation Awards

File Footage

Prince Harry seemingly appeared 'relaxed' without his wife' Meghan Markle, as he was honoured at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday, January 19.



In conversation with Daily Express US, body language expert Judi James said the Duchess of Sussex, who is a very "skilled orator," often puts Harry under pressure.

The expert said, "Harry has always seemed to have had an outlet for his body language signals of nervousness when he’s had Meghan beside him at events where he is going to make a speech and we’ve often seen her responding with signals of comfort or reassurance."

Judi added, "These don’t always work for that kind of situation though and Harry would also have been aware that she is a very skilled and charismatic orator which might previously have put added pressure on him to get it right."

However, speaking of the Duke of Sussex's gestures at the Aviation Awards ceremony, the expert shared, "Here he seems to have tapped into his own more cheeky and casual style during the run-in to his core comments."

For the unversed, Prince Harry was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of Fame at the 21st annual Aviation Awards.

The award conferred to honour the former working royal’s achievements as a pilot during his ten years of military experience.