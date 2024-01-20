Emily in Paris: Ashley Park updates fans with her 'critical' health condition

Emily in Paris one of the primary characters Ashley Park has stated her devastating experienced while on vacation that left her hospitalized.



Page Six has discovered that Ashley Park, who plays the best friend of the protagonist in the Netflix series, experienced a "critical septic shock" during the New Year's break.

The actress, 32, posted a number of images from her hospital bed on Instagram on Friday.

She penned in a caption, “While on holiday in December into New Year, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

The recuperating actress continued by praising her fiancé and co-star on the show, Paul Forman, for being by her side no matter what.

The Mean Girls star gushed, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.”

She went on to say, “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.”

“I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say,” she professed.

For those unversed, septic can lead to organ failure and dangerously low blood pressure, and septic shock is a deadly medical illness that starts with an infection.