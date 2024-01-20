Josh Hutcherson reveals he almost landed 'Home Alone' role

Josh Hutcherson, the star of The Hunger Games and Bridge to Terabithia, recently shared a surprising tidbit from his early acting days: he auditioned for one of the Home Alone movies.



In an interview with BuzzFeed, Hutcherson revealed that he was just 11 years old when he went up for the role, and it even came down to him and the other finalists.

"I was probably 11, I think, when I auditioned for it," Hutcherson recalled. "It got down to me and the other guy. That was the first time that I tasted rejection, so that was really hard."

Hutcherson didn't specify which Home Alone movie he auditioned for, but given his age at the time, it was likely for one of the later instalments in the franchise, such as Home Alone 3 (1997) or Home Alone 4: Lost in Time (2002). While it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Kevin McCallister, it's interesting to think about what could have been if Hutcherson had landed the role.

Hutcherson went on to have a successful career in Hollywood, starring in several blockbuster films. But the Home Alone audition left a lasting impression on him.

"It was a big deal for me at the time," he said. "I was so excited to get that close. And then to not get it, it was like, 'Oh, wow, this is what rejection feels like.'"