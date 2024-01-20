Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ cancelled after two seasons

Kaley Cuoco starrer, The Flight Attendant, has been cancelled by Max after two seasons, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian of the same name, Cuoco had been executive producing the show. Alongside The Big Bang Theory alum, 38, the cast starred Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez.

“What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime,” Cuoco said in a statement.

“I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons,” she continued. “Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

The showrunner and executive producer Steve Yockey also shared his thoughts, dubbing it as a “true passion project,” and acknowledged the “stunning” reception from viewers and critics.

“Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list,” he said in a statement.

Cuoco earned two Emmy Award nominations in 2021 and 2022 for her performance as Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Bowden, an unstable flight attendant entangled in a murder.