Kaley Cuoco fondly talks about her daughter: 'Love her so much'

Kaley Cuoco is unable to stop talking about her gorgeous newborn daughter.



The actress talked about her 9-month-old daughter Matilda's recent achievements on the red carpet at a special screening of her new Prime Video film Role Play on Thursday.

Cuoco joked, "Um, that I'm here without her," in response to the question of what she loved best about being a mother at the moment.

The new mother immediately changed the subject and exclaimed over how wonderful her family was expanding.

“I love her so much, I really do,” the Young Sheldon actress told People magazine. “She is very funny. I think selfishly what I love the most is she finds me hilarious. I think she’s my best audience. I never had more laughs than I do in our house with this baby. And I used to feel like I got a lotta laughs, but now with her, I am her 24/7 clown entertainment, and I love nothing more.”

Cuoco also talked about how "adorable" Matilda's first Christmas was.

"It was so fun! I bought her way too many presents that she didn’t even know how to open, and didn’t understand what was happening, but it made me happy, and I have 80,000 photos to show her in the future."

Speaking of her “fantastic” partner Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco said he’s the “apple” of Matilda's eye.

“Whenever he walks in the room, she only wants to be with him. She is a total daddy’s girl.”