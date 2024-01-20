Jessica Biel shares ‘crazy’ flight experience

Jessica Biel shares flight landing getting late on social media

Jessica Biel had some problems while in the air.



Due to severe weather, the actress's plane was unable to land safely this week, which caused a delay in her travel schedule.

“I am currently on a short flight and we now cannot land because of this crazy snowstorm,” the Sinner star, 41, shared in a video posted on TikTok Tuesday.

“It’s making the runway, like, inhospitable to land.”

After that, Biel exclaimed that she was relieved to have brought her "favourite snacks," which included granola bars, tangerines, and pistachios because she hadn't eaten in a long time.

She also acknowledged actress Mindy Kaling, who had earlier praised the former cast member of 7th Heaven for her forward-thinking nature and for packing a salad for her flight.

“I remembered this one time, maybe like 14 years ago, when I sat next to @jessicabiel on a flight. An hour in, she pulled out this container from her tote bag,” Kaling, 44, shared in an Instagram post in November 2023.

“It had the most delicious looking homemade salad in it that was definitely a better option than whatever I was eating.”

But this time, Biel forgot to pack a full lunch, as she mentioned in a second TikTok video, saying, "Now I'm really pissed I didn't bring a lunch."

The Candy actress revealed that her "epic journey" had brought her and her companions to an airport "outpost" in Salt Lake City, where they were "not allowed to get off" while the crew of the aircraft attempted to "refuel and actually get back up in the air."

“So I think the moral of the story is: It literally doesn’t matter if you’re flying for 20 minutes or 20 hours, pack your own damn lunch,” she concluded.

Amidst her trip delay, Biel also mentioned that she carried a little karaoke device and made a joke, asking, "How much would this plane literally want to kill me if I pulled out this microphone to start karaoke with them?"

At the conclusion of the second video, Biel announced to her fans that she had "finally landed," adding, "We made it," and heaving a long breath.

“Wow! That was nuts. I hope everybody has safe travels wherever they’re off to.”

Biel remained mum about the airline she flew with during the arduous journey.



