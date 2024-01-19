Prince Harry's 'smart' tactic to conceal his party habits from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is not inclined toward taking any chances when it comes to his infamous party habits.

The Duke of Sussex is understood to be “living his best life” since moving to the US, which include frequent party runs with his Hollywood pals.

The former royal was recently photographed with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton at a bar during a football match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles in September.

Speaking to In Touch, a source insisted that the Spare author is not living an isolated life, as suggested by several royal watchers, but rather a fun one which he meticulously manages to keep “under the radar”.

“He’s been having a lot more fun in L.A. than people realize,” they revealed. “He’s just been smart about keeping it under the radar.”

The insider noted that Harry “doesn’t want to be photographed and gossiped about,” especially since his wife Meghan Markle disapproves of it.

“She’d rather he stayed at home,” they explained. “The last thing their camp wants is for Harry to get his bad-boy rep back. That would be bad for their brand.”