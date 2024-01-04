Prince Harry 'much happier' without Meghan Markle on day out with pals

Prince Harry was all smiles as he kicked back with cast members of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia at football match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles at the FC BMO Stadium back in September.

He debuted on actor Rob McElhenney’s Instagram on Monday, Jan. 1, who posted a a photo dump to cap off 2023.

Besides the carousel of photos, featuring 2023 highlights, McElhenney wrote, “Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life.

“Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you,” he shared.

“So excited for 2024. I’ll stay away from the nuts,” the actor added.

The Spare author was captured beaming from ear to ear wearing a black shirt and matching blazer, as he stood next to the actors in the stadium bar.

Self-proclaimed royal analyst on X, formerly Twitter, Brittany, claimed the former royal looks “so much happier” without his wife Meghan Markle.

“His smile actually reach his eyes,” she added.

Fellow social media users rallied in replies to offer their opinions, with several expressing, “He’s ALWAYS happy when [Meghan is] not around”.

Meanwhile, one suggested, “I think he looks stoned in this photo. Perhaps he is only happy when stoned.”