Ryan Gosling admits he is hesitant to let daughters watch ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling was confused when his song ‘I’m Just Ken’ won Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards

Ryan Gosling’s daughters haven’t seen Barbie yet, and he isn’t going to let them watch it anytime soon, either.

Despite receiving global acclaim for his portrayal of Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s titular character in Greta Gertwig’s 2023 hit Barbie, the 42-year-old Hollywood heartthrob isn’t quite ready to let his children see him in the movie.

Speaking to E! News at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gosling admitted that his daughters – 9-year-old Esmerelda and 7-year-old Amada – helped him prepare for arguably his most iconic role to date. But they have yet to see the product of their efforts.

“I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken,” he explained. “I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that,” he mused, noting that “It gets pretty crazy.”

Admittedly, though, Gosling’s daughter’s – whom he shares with wife Eva Medes – inspired him to take on the role in the first place due to their love for the character.

As such, though the Golden Globes winner is hesitant to let his kids watch him as the lovable himbo on the big screen, he was more than obliged to let them visit the set.

“They’ve seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” he recalled.

Over the weekend, the La La Land star went viral for his reaction over the film’s track I’m just Ken – which he sang – winning Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards – with Gosling looking confused and slightly horrified at the win.