Diddy dismisses lawsuit against Diageo over racism

Diddy has recently settled lawsuit against the liquor company Diageo.
In a joint statement released by Diddy and Diageo, they said, “Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them.”
“Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns,” read the statement via RadarOnline.com.
Earlier in May 2023, Diddy’s company Combs Wine and Spirits reportedly sued liquor giant Diageo.
In the lawsuit, Diddy alleged he had a partnership with Diageo to handle marketing. He claimed he was so successful in building the Ciroc brand that Diageo asked him to work on a joint venture, DeLeon Tequila.
Diddy claimed Diageo put money into marketing Don Julio and Casamigos, which the American rapper considered the decision was racist.
The lawsuit said, “Diageo has typecasted Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are 'Black brands' that should be targeted only to 'urban' consumers.”
Another executive allegedly told Diddy’s company, “Race was part of the reason Diageo limited the neighbourhoods where the Combs brand were distributed.”
At the time, the musician claimed he planned to seek billions from Diageo for its alleged misconduct.
Meanwhile, Diageo added that the accusations were “false and reckless”.
