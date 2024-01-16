King Charles aims to settle rift with Prince Harry: 'The door is always open'

File Footage

King Charles seemingly wants to resolve the growing issues with his son, Prince Harry, however, the Monarch has learned how to "compartmentalise issues" over which he has little control.

Robert Hardman, the author of Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story, revealed in his new book that the doors of reconciliation will always be open for the Duke of Sussex.

As per Dail Mail, Robert writes in his book, "A common perception is that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about what to do with the two difficult dukes, Harry and Andrew."

"In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalise issues over which he has little control."

The historian further shared, "'Of course the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about,' says one friend. He has tried listening. Now he just says, I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life."

He added, "Nothing is final, however. 'You'd always like your child back,' says a senior official. 'But when your child has decided that, at the moment, they want to do things differently, you have to give them the space to do that. The door is always open, though'."