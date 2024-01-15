Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori undergoes huge style transformation

Kanye West's wife Bianca undergoes a huge style transformation

Kanye West's Australian-born wife Bianca Censori has undergone a huge style transformation since marrying the American rapper in a secret ceremony in December 2022.



The couple tied the knot just months after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is mother to their four kids, was finalised



Bianca was known as doppelganger for Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian when she first appeared with the Gold Digger hitmaker in 2022, but she has since been moulded into one of the rapper’s muses.

Now, the Australian architect has been chopped off and dyed platinum blonde, while her chic dresses have been replaced with chainmail thongs and hotel room cushions.

The 29-year-old is almost unrecognisable from her days before Kanye landed in her life. She’s ditched the skintight dresses for bizarre see-through bodysuits, accessorised with giant teddy bears, or nothing at all.

Her body has been put on show after her style was given a Kanye makeover, which is something the rapper is famous for doing to all his new girlfriends.

Kanye's new wife Bianca’s transformation has reportedly concerned her family and friends, and many are stunned to see how much her style has been influenced by her relationship with the rapper.