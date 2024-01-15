'The Honeymooners' star Joyce Randolph dead at 99

Joyce Randolph, who starred in the 1955 sitcom The Honeymooners, died peacefully on Saturday in her sleep in New York City.

The 99-year-old actress’ son, Randolph Richard Charles, told TMZ that his mother had been receiving hospice care at the time of her death and was unable to walk. He shared that she passed due to the effects of old age.

Randolph was the last surviving cast member of the beloved sitcom which aired for 39 episodes and remained popular for years.

She played Trixie Norton in the show alongside co-stars Jackie Gleason, Audrey Meadows and Art Carney.

Gleason died in 1987, while Meadows passed away nearly 10 years later in 1996. Carney later died in 2003.

“We just played ourselves,” Randolph once told The New York Times regarding the show in 2012. “Nobody told us to characterise in any way. It was, learn those lines and go on.”

The actress is survived by her only son, Randy, who revealed that his mother will be cremated and requested that donations be made to the Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.