Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome new addition to family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome a new addition to family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly more than pliable to welcome a new addition into their coop of rescued chickens.

American comedian and television personality Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram on Saturday, January 13, to reveal that the Sussexes took in one of her feathery friends, named Sinkie, after he was shunned by coop-mates following a fibula injury.

“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed,” wrote the former titular show host in the caption, alongside a photo of the bird.

“Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more,” she added, quipping, “Not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an organized coop in their Montecito residence, known as Archie’s Chick Inn, for their 4-year-old son Prince Archie.

The couple gave a glimpse into the feathery residents within the hutch during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Their poultry collection consists of with rescued hens from a factory farm.

"Hi, girls!" Meghan said to the fowls as she opened the door to the coop, adding, "I just love rescuing.”