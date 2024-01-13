Strictly Giovanni Pernice drops hint about conflict with Amanda Abbington?

Amanda Abbington exited the dancing show in October due to medical reasons

Months before Amanda Abbington's surprising claims, Strictly's Giovanni Pernice appeared to indirectly reference the hidden problems that eventually resulted in their conflict.

Amanda, aged 51, who exited the dancing show in October due to medical reasons, has alleged that the demanding and 'militant' training sessions with her Italian dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, led to her experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as reported.

Reportedly, the actress has requested recordings of their rehearsals to examine if the video footage can serve as evidence supporting her claims.

Giovanni Pernice, the 33-year-old professional dancer, known for his competitive spirit, openly discussed his drive to win. This revelation came after he secured the

Glitterball trophy in 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis, months before being partnered with Amanda.

In an interview with The Guardian, he shared: 'There are no distractions. Then came the experience of winning – something I became addicted to.

The first time I won a competition, I thought, 'Being the champion feels nice. Let me have more of it!''

Recent reports suggest that Amanda's plea for access to footage from Strictly is based on her belief that it could shed light on the intense and 'full-on' nature of Giovanni's training methods, characterizing them as 'tense.'