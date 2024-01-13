AFI awards: Natalie Portman radiates elegance amid divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman spotted posing with the iconic Reese Witherspoon at the event

Natalie Portman looked effortlessly chic in a floral Christian Dior shirt dress at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, amid swirling rumours of her impending divorce from husband Benjamin Millepied

The 42-year-old Dior brand ambassador graced the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel, showcasing her slender figure in the floral ensemble, accentuated by a stylish belt cinched at the waist.

The Black Swan actress elevated her height with a pair of black strappy high-heels.

Joining the event was the iconic Reese Witherspoon, 47, who exuded glamour in a floral strapless gown, adding to the star-studded affair. Also making a notable appearance on the red carpet was film director Todd Haynes, 63, looking incredibly dapper in a black blazer and shirt.

Portman and Haynes shared a close hug, captured by cameras during the event.

Recent reports suggest that despite efforts to 'make it work,' Natalie Portman is allegedly preparing to file for divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

This decision follows accusations of Millepied's involvement with a climate activist 21 years his junior.