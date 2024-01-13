King Charles leaves Prince William in 'tears' amid abdication rumours

King Charles III has allegedly saddened his eldest son Prince William with his surprising move ahead of his possible abdication.

The 75-year-old monarch has reportedly left the heir to the throne in tears with his shocking plans to bring disgruntled royal Harry back to the royal fold ahead of handing over the reign to William.

An insider has claimed that King Charles has made up his mind to leave the throne following in Danish Queen Margrethe's footsteps who would officially give the crown to her eldest son on January 14 (Sunday).



"The King is on a mission to bring the entire family on the same page during his short reign as he has decided to leave the thrown for William in his life," the source has claimed.

Charles hinted at reconciling with Harry and Meghan with his recent move to welcome the once-scandal-hit ex-wife of Prince Andrew Sarah Ferguson back into the fold after decades of exile.

The insider, well-informed of King's intentions and plans, has claimed "The monarch's move to make peace with Harry might not sit well with future king William and his wife Prince Kate, but it will open the doors of happiness for the couple."

Another source added: "King Charles will surely give up the crown to William after making peace between the two royal brothers."

A separate source told In Touch: "Charles and estranged son Harry are on good terms again!," adding, "they’ve had their differences, but Charles never stopped loving Harry."

Citing the source, the outlet reports: "William is feeling betrayed by his dad," adding "when William heard Harry and Charles were talking again, he told his father: "It’s Harry or me."

Meanwhile, some royal commentators have rejected the claims that King Charles has turned his back on William to make peace with Harry.

However, they admitted: "The King still loves Harry as his beloved son and wants to bring him and his children back to the palace."



William and other senior members of the royal family are still said to be hurt by Harry and Meghan, who have repeatedly disgraced the royal family in TV and magazine interviews, a Netflix docuseries and the Duke's memoir Spare.