Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce not getting engaged despite ‘amazing’ romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be revelling in the Lavender Haze of their romance but their Love Story won’t have wedding bells in the Cruel Summer.

Reports emerged on Thursday that there is buzz surrounding the Grammy-winning musician and the NFL athlete that they have plans to get engaged, via Page Six

However, a source revealed to Us Weekly that “Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer.”

The insider said, “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

While the Anti-Hero musician and the Kansas City tight-end realise that “a lot of their loved ones” would be thrilled if Kelce pops the question, they are not doing it “anytime soon.”

However, the source shared that many in their close circle “believe” that it will happen in the near future.

Earlier this month, reports also suggested that the pair are eager to get engaged amid their blooming romance.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023 and the two have showed support for each other multiple times. Swift attended many of Kelce’s football games while the athlete also flew to Brazil to watch the Eras Tour concert.