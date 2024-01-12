Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged in 2024?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making things official

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be making things official.



Page Six is informed by a source that there is speculation in Swift's entourage that she and her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will get engaged this summer.

There are reports that because "they don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity," the couple postponed having Kelce drop the question during the holidays.

For the same reason, the insider added, he will not pop the question on Valentine's Day.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed.

But the rumour is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Swift, 34, made her public debut with Kelce in September when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, Swift later disclosed that the couple had been dating for considerably longer in her Person of the Year interview with Time magazine.

Following Kelce's, 34, July podcast interview in which he discussed his unsuccessful attempt to give Swift his phone number during an Eras tour show, the adorable couple began dating.