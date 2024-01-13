Tom Cruise working with Paramount for ‘Top Gun 3’ despite Warner Bros deal

Top Gun’s second installment was met with massive success

Hold onto your aviator shades because Tom Cruise is gearing up for another high-flying adventure in a new Top Gun sequel!

After the stellar success of the previous entry, Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise is set to soar back into action with Paramount, where he's been unleashing a string of recent hits, per the Daily Mail.

Fresh from inking a deal with Warner Bros., Cruise is not just taking off in the cockpit but also behind the scenes, producing and developing films for the studio.

However, Cruise is back to working with Paramount, with Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is set to craft a script for the third installment in the Top Gun series.

Sources spill the beans that director Joseph Kosinski, the maestro behind the critical and commercial success, is expected to return to the pilot seat.

Meanwhile, 61-year-old megastar Cruise will reprise his role as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

Furthermore, production powerhouse Paramount is eyeing a reunion with recent co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, hoping to recreate the magic that fueled the previous Top Gun flick.

For those who might speculate whether this sequel was just a strategic move to divert attention from Cruise's Warner Bros. deal, think again!

According to THR, this high-flying sequel has been quietly in development by Paramount since late fall last year.