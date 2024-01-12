Kevin Hart reveals why she will not host Oscars again

Kevin Hatrt opens up about hosting Oscars again: More inside

Kevin Hart has recently confessed he will not host the Oscars again.



In a new interview with Sky News, Hart revealed, “Whatever little hope you had, I want to destroy it right now. Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics. It’s no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else.”

Earlier, Hart was going to host the 2019 Oscars but exited at the last moment after he faced backlash for his anti-gay tweets and comments during stand-up routines a decade ago.

Dishing on why he won’t host the award shows, Hart stated, “Those just aren’t comedy-friendly environments anymore. I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that’s a nice thing.”

“It’s a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done,” added the actor and comedian.

Meanwhile, Hart also appreciated his fellow comics who had successful hosting gigs.

“Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rocks of the world, the Billy Crystals of the world, the girls we’ve had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. Ricky Gervais,” continued the actor.

Hart added, “It’s not the gig that it was of old. It’s too much pressure on the idea of a comic and what’s jokes and not jokes. So, it’s tough.”

Meanwhile, Hart can be seen in Netflix movie, Lift, which started streaming from January 12.