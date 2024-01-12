Dua Lipa ‘mad’ about actor Callum Turner amid DATING rumours?

Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner spark dating rumours

Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner seem to be in a relationship.



The singer and the attractive actor, who is presently starring in two big Hollywood projects, were seen dancing at an afterparty for his performance Masters of The Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, which raised rumours that they were dating.

They are in fact dating, a source now confirms to Page Six.

“It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” the insider tells us.

They seem serious enough, even though it's early, for her to travel to his major occasion. Our source claims, “She was at the premiere to support him.”

It doesn't seem like the singer of Dance the Night is associated with the limited series on Apple TV+ in any other way.

As well as the much-anticipated war series, which is produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Turner is also appearing in George Clooney’s latest, The Boys in the Boat, right now. He had made two previous appearances in the Fantastic Beasts series.