Matthew Perry allegedly lied about sobriety: He ‘played the victim’

Matthew Perry spent an estimated $9 million trying to get sober throughout his life

Matthew Perry had a very dark side leading up to his shocking death last year.

Contrary to the narrative of overcoming addiction painted in his memoir, the late Friends star – who passed away on October 28, 2023 – allegedly lied about being sober for years, per a new bombshell report by US Weekly.

Not only that, but he also allegedly had a history of abusive behaviour, three different sources claimed in the cover story published Wednesday.

“Everybody close to Matthew was saying he died from an overdose,” one insider claimed, adding that Perry was never able to resolve his mental health issues and would routinely “isolate himself.”

Another source claimed that Perry was very “manipulative” and caused a lot of pain to the people in his life, yet would always “play the victim.”

“He was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive,” they alleged.

One of the people who suffered Perry’s alleged abuse was addiction expert and close friend Morgan Moses.

“He threw [Morgan] into a wall and threw something at her and shoved her onto a bed,” the report further claimed about the alleged incident that took place in March 2022.

However, a third insider posited that Perry wasn’t a “horrible human being,” rather he was “warped” by his addiction.