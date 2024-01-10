Eva Longoria steps out in glamour as she attends star-studded Governors Awards

The film producer appeared to be in high spirits, as her flawless face beamed with a constant smile

Eva Longoria flaunted her stunning physique in a glamorous gold gown at the star-studded 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old actress exuded elegance in the backless maxi dress, gracing the red carpet alongside fellow A-listers.

Complementing her bejeweled attire, Eva adorned herself with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching earrings.

She added height with perspex high-heels and sported an exceptionally long plaited ponytail extension.

