Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell nearly avoids a big attack

Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell nearly missed a massive attack from a crocodile as he was working at his in-law’s family Australian zoo.

On Tuesday, Powell, following in the footsteps of his late father-in-law Steve Irwin, was feeding a hungry crocodile.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Powell was slowly approached by the reptile eye the small fish in his hand. As soon as the croc was rising from the water to snatch the snack, Powell tossed the fish to him, and the croc left him along, focusing on his food.

He captioned the video, “Snack time with Daisy,” adding a crocodile emoji next to it.

Despite the rumours of Powell and wife Bindi planning to move from Down Under, the American former wakeboarder appeared to be in good spirits working his job.

Previously, an insider told Women’s Day magazine that Bindi Irwin and her husband her planning to move to Florida to start afresh.

“[Florida] is where [Chandler’s] family are and he misses it. He gave up everything to be with Bindi,” the insider said.

The source also noted that Bindi is “craving a change of scenery and a slower pace” now that her brother Robert Irwin, 20, is finally stepping up to look after the work at the Australia Zoo.