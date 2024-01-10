Prince Harry's warning to King Charles, William about new no-holds-barred book

Prince Harry, who showed no mercy to his estranged brother Prince William in his debut memoir, still has enough material to fill a second book.



The Duke of Sussex's Spare, published last year in January, caused immediate controversy after revealing some of the private moments about his own family.



There are speculations that Harry, who previously claimed to have more to reveal, may reportedly pen second book after 'taking things out' of Spare.

Meghan Markle's husband Harry revealed explosive details about a physical altercation between him and William at Kensington Palace, tense showdown at Prince Philip's funeral and tension between their wives, Kate and Meghan.

Just days after his book hit the shelves last January, the dad-of-two said he avoided mentioning some anecdotes about his father and brother as he feared they would never forgive him if he revealed them.



A source, close to the US-based couple, has claimed: "Harry content in the first book is just the tip of the iceberg as he has more truth bombs to drop on the palace."

The well-informed insider claimed: If the royal family and Harry's rift continues and the Duke feels being pushed into the corner by his father and brother he would have no choice, but to make more shocking revelations as he purposefully left out certain secret details from Spare."

Harry told The Telegraph: "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out."

"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

