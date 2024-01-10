No truth to NA-242 seat adjustment reports with PML-N, says MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday rejected the reports claiming that the party had agreed to adjust its candidate in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on the NA-242 constituency in Karachi.
MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that there was no truth to the reports pertaining to the seat adjustment in NA-242 Karachi.
"Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal is contesting as MQM-P candidate from the constituency," he added.
A day earlier, it was reported that the MQM-P has entered seat adjustment with the PML-N for three NA constituencies, including NA-242, where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting elections.
Sources told Geo News on Tuesday that apart from Shehbaz, PML-N will field its candidates on five NA seats — including NA-229, 230, and 239 — as well as 11 provincial assembly seats within these constituencies.
Meanwhile, the MQM-P candidates would contest polls for the national and provincial assembly seats from Malir’s NA-231 constituency, they said.
The sources added that the Karachi-based party will field its candidates on the provincial seats within the NA-242 constituency.
On December 29, Shehbaz announced filing his nomination papers for the upcoming general elections from Karachi’s NA-242 constituency, where Kamal had also filed his documents.
Shehbaz had contested from the NA-249 constituency of Karachi in the 2018 general elections which he lost to the then-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda by a slight margin.
