Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s marriage in trouble?

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt sparked rumors of marital woes due to a red carpet moment at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony held on Sunday, Jan. 7.
In a video making rounds on the internet, the Office alum could be seen mouthing something to his wife while posing for a photo on the carpet.
Fans have been left perplexed as they rallied in to make out the words with the help of amateur lip readers, divulging their many assumptions on social media.
One of the presumptions, however, sent a buzz among internet users as it hinted at marriage troubles between the couple.
“Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…” a user suggested under the video, according to Page Six.
“I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce,” a second user affirmed.
Meanwhile, others shut down the speculations, claiming the Fantastic Four actor said, “’I can’t wait to get indoors’ it was really windy and cold.”
“You can hear her say ‘It’s actually kinda chilly right now.’ And he responds, ‘I can’t wait to get indoors,'” another observed.
