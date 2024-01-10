Adan Canto ‘Designated Survivor’ and ‘X-Men’ star dead at 42

Adan canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and two children

Adan Canto, Mexican-American actor best known for his role in series The Cleaning Lady, passed away on Monday, January 8, multiple outlets reported.

The late actor was privately battling appendiceal cancer but died at age 42, reported Variety.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” Canto’s reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint told Deadline. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

In The Cleaning Lady, Canto starred as gangster Arman Morales, who recruits a mother into his criminal organisation as a cleaner after she witnesses a brutal murder. Season 2 ended with Arman ending up in prison and Season 3 is currently shooting and is set to begin airing on March 5.

Canto, who was originally a musician in Mexico, made his American acting debut in crime thriller series The Following starring Kevin Bacon, in 2013.

He went on to exhibit his versatility as an actor in various other roles such as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past and also had major roles in 2 Hearts, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised and Agent Game.

He also appeared in Designated Survivor and Netflix’s Narcos among others.

