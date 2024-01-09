Who forced Prince Andrew to settle case with Virginia Giuffre?

Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz makes shocking claim about prince Andrew's sex case

Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz has made shocking revelations about disgraced royal Prince Andrew's sex case.



The Duke of York, who's younger brother of King Charles, may have reportedly been pressured by his late mother Queen Elizabeth III to settle his alleged sex case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.



Dershowitz, who worked for Epstein from 2008, has now claimed Andrew made a 'terrible mistake' by paying millions to his accuser.

The lawyer suspects that Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was "pressured by his mother" to settle the civil sexual assault case against him.



It is to mention here that Andrew reached a multi-million-pound settlement in February 2022 with Giuffre, the Epstein victim who accused the royal of sexually abusing her while she was underage in the United States.

"I think he made a terrible mistake. I suspect he was pressured by his mother to make that mistake," Dershowitz told Times Radio on Tuesday.



"If he had fought that case, I believe he would have won, I believe the case would have been dismissed on a variety of grounds, but he didn’t want to sit through a deposition, or people around him didn’t want to sit through a deposition, so he settled the case.

"Often you settle cases, not because you’re guilty of what you’re charged, but because you don’t want to admit other things that you’ve done."

"I feel sorry for Prince Andrew for this reason, assuming everything they say about him is correct, the woman who accused him was over the age of consent. She apparently bragged about it to her friends, and she collected millions and millions of dollars for that, yeah, I feel sorry for him," the lawyer claimed.