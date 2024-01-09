Cameron Diaz enjoys snowboarding in Aspen with husband

Cameron Diaz with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is spending the best time with her significant other on vacation.



In Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday, Cameron Diaz and her spouse Benji Madden were spotted spending some time together alone.

Raddix, the couple's 4-year-old daughter, looked put together as the Charlie's Angel star wore a black Burton jacket, matching snow trousers and brown Ugg boots.

She covered her face with matching Oakley goggles and a white helmet.

The guitarist for Good Charlotte looked great in a black jacket, sneakers, camouflage pants and a Burton beanie.

Carrying their snowboards, they looked happy as they made their way to the slopes.

After marrying Madden in 2015, Diaz has previously gushed over her spouse, admitting that the rocker is better than everyone else she has dated.

The 51-year-old Holiday actress acknowledged in a 2016 interview with Harper Bazaar that she had never considered getting married before meeting Madden, 44.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” she explained.

“It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”